Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 21.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

