Dyne Therapeutics’ (DYN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.85.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $12.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,263.65. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock worth $77,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

