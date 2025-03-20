Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 720,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 894,094 shares.The stock last traded at $6.88 and had previously closed at $6.98.
Eastman Kodak Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $534.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
