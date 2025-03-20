Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 720,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 894,094 shares.The stock last traded at $6.88 and had previously closed at $6.98.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $534.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth $2,138,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 146,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,465,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 123,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Further Reading

