Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Today – March 20th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, Regal Rexnord, and Post are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that generate a significant portion of their revenue from facilitating online transactions and sales. These companies include digital marketplaces, online retailers, and technology platforms that support internet-based commerce, and their performance is often influenced by trends in consumer behavior, technological advances, and broader economic factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,921,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,900,783. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $688.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.98. 2,486,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average is $94.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $974.67. 75,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,104. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $874.98 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,041.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,076.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.49. The stock had a trading volume of 411,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,800. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.13. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $113.73 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $112.32. 450,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,791. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.65. Post has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $125.84.

