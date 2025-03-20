Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91. Edison International has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

