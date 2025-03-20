Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Free Report) by 242.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. owned about 2.39% of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVIE opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.75. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.18 and a 52-week high of $65.85.

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed equity fund of US companies involved in sectors or industries that tend to outperform during periods of inflation. AVIE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.