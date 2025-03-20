Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $42.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.