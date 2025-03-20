EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,397,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

Shares of EME opened at $399.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

