Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lifted by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $112.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.86 and its 200-day moving average is $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lowered Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

