ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 3,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 99,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

ENDRA Life Sciences Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.43.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

