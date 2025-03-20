Energean (LON:ENOG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 806.89 ($10.50) and last traded at GBX 826 ($10.75), with a volume of 261334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840.50 ($10.93).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Energean to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,175 ($15.29) to GBX 1,045 ($13.59) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 982.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 972.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

