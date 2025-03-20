Energean (LON:ENOG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 806.89 ($10.50) and last traded at GBX 826 ($10.75), with a volume of 261334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840.50 ($10.93).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Energean to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,175 ($15.29) to GBX 1,045 ($13.59) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOG
Energean Price Performance
About Energean
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Energean
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is a support level?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.