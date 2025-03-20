Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Up 20.4% in February

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 905,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 62,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
