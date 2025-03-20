Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Up 20.4% in February

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 905,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 62,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,061.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 452,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,931.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 389,121 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 535,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,263,000 after acquiring an additional 336,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,338,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

