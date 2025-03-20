Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $260,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,629,865.36. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ELVN opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

