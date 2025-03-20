Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel Sells 484 Shares

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enstar Group Price Performance

ESGR stock opened at $332.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.35. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $275.02 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESGR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.