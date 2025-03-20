Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 7,576 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,370,000 after purchasing an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16,345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,529,000 after buying an additional 910,603 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after buying an additional 316,256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,044,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,130,000 after buying an additional 192,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $118.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average of $119.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $124.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

