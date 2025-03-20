Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Position in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000.

Get TCW Flexible Income ETF alerts:

TCW Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

FLXR stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.