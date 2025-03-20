Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $568.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $592.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $715.99.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total transaction of $646,326.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,586,026.21. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,843 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

