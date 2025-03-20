Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,047 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $130,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,126.76. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,020. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,194,240. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.97 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

