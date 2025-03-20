Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.34% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 293.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 133.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS GLOV opened at $51.68 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

