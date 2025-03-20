Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get BlackRock International Dividend ETF alerts:

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $742.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.