Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 108.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,425 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Enviri worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Enviri by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 58,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 42,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enviri by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Enviri stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $549.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. Enviri Co. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman acquired 40,127 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $251,596.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 120,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,638.39. The trade was a 50.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tom George Vadaketh acquired 40,297 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $249,841.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,072.20. This represents a 43.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enviri Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

