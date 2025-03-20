Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Equifax by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.47.

NYSE:EFX opened at $242.10 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.02 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

