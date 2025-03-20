Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 108.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total transaction of $2,896,866.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,085,186.32. This represents a 12.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,028.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,268.79. The trade was a 24.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $989.35.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $855.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $906.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $908.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $4.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

