Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Belite Bio Q1 Earnings

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Belite Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLTE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Belite Bio from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Belite Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $67.69 on Thursday. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.98 and a beta of -1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Belite Bio by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Belite Bio by 7,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

