Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Short Interest Update

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Equus Total Return Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE EQS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Equus Total Return has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Equus Total Return Company Profile
