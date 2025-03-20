Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Short Interest Update

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Equus Total Return Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE EQS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Equus Total Return has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get Equus Total Return alerts:

Equus Total Return Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Equus Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.