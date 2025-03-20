Eurocell’s (ECEL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Eurocell Stock Up 7.0 %

ECEL traded up GBX 10.13 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 155.13 ($2.02). The company had a trading volume of 82,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,061. The company has a market capitalization of £157.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. Eurocell has a 52 week low of GBX 110 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 191 ($2.48).

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Eurocell had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eurocell will post 19.470852 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Eurocell

In other Eurocell news, insider Alison Littley acquired 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,615.80 ($3,402.89). 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

