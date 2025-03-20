EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 1,351.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 93,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $91.27 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average of $88.33.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.