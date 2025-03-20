EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 671 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 171.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 777,304 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,364,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,673,000 after purchasing an additional 594,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,740,000 after buying an additional 391,553 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

