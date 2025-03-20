EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 4.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,137,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,583 shares during the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 317,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Stellantis by 28.3% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 537,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 118,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLA. Cowen began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

