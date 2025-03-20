EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CAVA Group by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $101,422.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,785,024.10. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $248,609.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,592 shares in the company, valued at $28,077,854.56. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,235 shares of company stock worth $3,514,101. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.47.

CAVA Group Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.53 and a beta of 3.58. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.36.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

