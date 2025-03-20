EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 37.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:XTJL opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.78.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.