Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evogene in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.28. Evogene has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.78. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 109.05% and a negative net margin of 314.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Evogene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

