Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,376 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.95.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

