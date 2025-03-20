Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,917 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $86.10 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 453.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

