Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $258,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 87.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 61,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,530,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Price Performance
Shares of CYBR opened at $348.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.50. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.41 and a 1-year high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.64 and a beta of 1.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYBR
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.