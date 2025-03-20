Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $258,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 87.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 61,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,530,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $348.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.50. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.41 and a 1-year high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.