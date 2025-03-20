Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $183,000 Investment in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,404,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,061,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 899,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 736.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 428,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 4.69. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.48.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.41 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,868.55. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APLD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

