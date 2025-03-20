Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 1,215.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Orion Office REIT by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Orion Office REIT

In related news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at $257,670.45. This trade represents a 57.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Mcdowell purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 293,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,859.60. This represents a 4.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 61,446 shares of company stock valued at $147,092. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

ONL opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

