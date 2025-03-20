Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $172.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.26. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

