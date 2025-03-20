Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,597,000 after acquiring an additional 69,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exponent by 63.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after acquiring an additional 245,086 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $154,674. This trade represents a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.77. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average of $96.90.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

