Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by Lingohr Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.4% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,453,000 after acquiring an additional 521,932 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 157.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $500.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

