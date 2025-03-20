Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 157.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.