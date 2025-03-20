EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

EZCORP Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EZPW opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.89. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

