Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 7,907.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,191.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 91,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 84,353 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $7,981,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,778,000 after buying an additional 45,040 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

LADR stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 38.96 and a quick ratio of 38.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.98%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

