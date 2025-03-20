Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,491,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,528 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 415,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 343,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,495,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,556,000.

Get Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF alerts:

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

DIVO stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.