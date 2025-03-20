Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $186,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,063,918.86. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $73.38 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

