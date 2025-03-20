Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 508,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,843,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,552,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 110,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $184.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.63. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $170.26 and a 1 year high of $199.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

