F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.01 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. F&C Investment Trust had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 95.33%.

F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,104.32 ($14.37) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.62. F&C Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 957.88 ($12.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,202.67 ($15.65). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,103.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 87 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,136 ($14.78) per share, with a total value of £988.32 ($1,285.70). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 103 shares of company stock valued at $117,336. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Launched in 1868, the Trust is the world’s oldest collective investment scheme and has since gone on to amass an impressive track record and grow into one of the largest of its kind. Its aim is to generate long-term growth and income by investing primarily in an international portfolio of listed equities.

