FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 120.0% increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FDM Group Stock Performance

LON FDM opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.22) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 240.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 317.25. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 211 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 472 ($6.14). The company has a market capitalization of £270.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 23 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. FDM Group had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, research analysts predict that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at FDM Group

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £498.20 ($648.11). Also, insider Sheila Flavell bought 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £997.10 ($1,297.13). Insiders have bought a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $199,255 in the last three months. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

Featured Stories

