Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Price Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $446.71 and last traded at $445.84. Approximately 78,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 284,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.20.

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $455.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $3.1265 dividend. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,581,000 after purchasing an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 910.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,926,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,869 shares during the period. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,339,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,392,000 after purchasing an additional 63,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,125,000 after purchasing an additional 594,547 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,226,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

