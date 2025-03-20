Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG) Stock Position Lifted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFLG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,213,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 74,356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,128,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after buying an additional 276,806 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 227,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 193,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 184,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 8.4 %

BATS:FFLG opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.67 million, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

